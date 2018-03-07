David Warner, Quinton de Kock charged by ICC for Durban dispute

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, charged Australian opener David Warner and South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. (Source: AP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, charged Australian opener David Warner and South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for their off-field exchange on the fourth day of the first Test in Durban. The decision was taken by the governing body after a shocking video from the players tunnel at Kingsmead emerged in which Warner and de Kock were involved in a heated argument. The incident took place when the players were climbing the stairwell to their dressing rooms after the tea break.

“The umpires officiating in the Durban test have reported Warner for a level 2 offence and De Kock for a level 1 offence for ‘conduct that brings the game into disrepute’,” the ICC said in a statement on their website (www.icc-cricket.com). Both the teams have been given time till Wednesday to respond to the charges handed out by match referee Jeff Crowe.

The development also means that Warner could face suspension from the second Test in Port Elizabeth as a level 2 charge brings in 4 demerit points that could result in a one-test or two limited-overs game ban. He could also be fined 100 percent of his match fee from the first test.

Meanwhile, Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine has dismissed the claims that the Kangaroos were involved in personal sledging and stated that it was 100 percent false and blatantly untrue. Paine said that de Kock’s family was never mentioned in the argument and nothing inappropriate was said.

“At no stage was Quinton’s family mentioned, that’s 100% false. I don’t know how their team manager [Mohammed Moosajee] can hear from where he’s sitting, but from where I was, which was right nearby the whole time, there was nothing we said that was inappropriate.”

Paine added that even though the Aussies were trying to make it an uncomfortable place for Quinton to bat, they didn’t cross the line. “Obviously the situation wasn’t ideal for both sides and it was regrettable what happened up the stairs, but it’s disappointing that they’ve come out now and said a few things that are just blatantly untrue,” Paine explained.