Dangal begins! 2nd edition of Pro Wrestling League starts today; Watch Sakshi Malik, Geeta and Babita Phogat on the mat; check full schedule

As the second edition of the much-appreciated Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is all set to unfold today, a host of high profile fighters from across the globe will be participating in the league with their Indian counterparts. Though the league has lost a bit of its sheen as some of the star male Indian wrestlers including Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt have decided not to participate, but the success of this 18-day long event, to be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, totally depends upon the female wing that includes Rio-Olympics bronze-medalist Sakshi Malik and the Phogat sisters. The event starts today and will end on January 19.

The tournament will also feature 6 new franchise teams including Jaipur Ninjas, Delhi Sultans, Mumbai Maharathi, UP Dangal, Haryana Hammers and NCR Punjab Royals. The tournament will feature a total of 54 wrestlers.

The wrestlers will be taking over each other for a prize money that is as high as Rs 15 crore along with the coveted title. The spotlight will be on Sakshi, who will represent Delhi Sultans, and her bout against Geeta Phogat of UP Dangal team in women’s 58kg.

The opening match on January 2 will have defending champions Mumbai Maharathi who will take on last year’s runners-up Haryana Hammers.

The second league of PWL will have 15 league-matches in total followed by the semi-finals on January 17 and 18.

The matches will be played in nine weight categories out of which 57 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg and 97 kg are male categories while 48 kg, 53 kg, 58 kg and 75 kg are female categories.

Here is the full time table of PWL edition 2:

January 2: Haryana Hammers VS Mumbai Maharathi

January 3: NCR Punjab Royals VS Jaipur Ninjas

January 4: Haryana Hammers VS UP Dangal

January 5: Mumbai Maharathi VS NCR Punjab Royals

January 6: Delhi Sultans VS Jaipur Ninjas

January 7: Mumbai Maharathi VS UP Dangal

January 8: 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS Delhi Sultans

January 9: 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS Jaipur Ninjas

January 10: NCR Punjab Royals VS UP Dangal

January 11: Delhi Sultans VS Haryana Hammers

January 12: UP Dangal Vs Jaipur Ninjas

January 13: Mumbai Maharathi VS Delhi Sultans

January 14: Haryana Hammers VS Jaipur Ninjas

January 15: UP Dangal VS Delhi Sultans

January 16: NCR Punjab Royals VS Haryana Hammers

January 17: Semi Final 1

January 18: Semi Final 2

January 19: Final