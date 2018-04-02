CWG 2018 schedule, India squad, date, time, venue, mascot: All you need to know about Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2018: On April 4, Australia will kick off 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Hopes are high for India’s 225-member contingent for the quadrennial games. Historically, India has done well at the mega-event across disciplines. In the 2014 Glasgow CWG, India finished fifth with a little over 60 medals to their credit. Overall, in the last three editions, the Indian contingent has amassed a total of 215 medals. Shooting, Badminton, weightlifting and boxing are some disciplines where India has dominated other countries and have secured the shiny yellow metal. A lot of expectation lies on star performers like PV Sindhu (Badminton), Sakshi Malik (Wrestling), MC Mary Kom (Boxing), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin) and last year’s shooting defending champion Jeetu Rai. The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) will be held from April 4 to 15 2018 and will be the largest and most exciting event the Gold Coast has ever hosted and the largest event in Australia in a decade.
Here is all you need to know about Commonwealth Games 2018:
Key facts
GC2018 will:
- host 18 sports and para-sports events at 17 competition venues on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns
- attract 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71 nations and territories
- involve approximately 15,000 friendly volunteers and a Games workforce of over 35,000
- broadcast around the world to a cumulative audience of 1.5 billion
- attract over 1.2 million ticketed spectators over 11 days of competition.
Athletes Village:
The 2018 Commonwealth Games Village (CGV) will host in excess of 6,600 athletes and officials during the 11 days of Games competition. The village will provide residential, retail, recreation, dining and medical facilities for the athletes during the Games period.
Commonwealth Games 2018 Mascot: The mascot for this year games is Borobi, a blue koala.
Commonwealth Games 2018 theme song: The official song of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games is the Busby Marou track ‘Days of Gold’, which was released on October 17, 2014. This song, written by Phil Barton, Thomas Busby and Lindsay Rimes is a very ‘poppy’, ‘anthemic’ song.
Commonwealth Games 2018 schedule:
April 5, 2018
India vs Cameroon
Event: Men’s Basketball
Time: 3:30 PM
India vs Jamaica
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2:03 PM
India vs Wales
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 5:02 AM
Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)
Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)
Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)
Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)
Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint
Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Gururaja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)
Time: 5:12 AM
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)
Time: 9:42 AM
Athlete: Muthupandi Raja
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)
Time: 2:12 PM
India v Sri Lanka
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am
India vs Pakistan
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Event: Lawns Bawl Starts from April 5
April 6, 2018
India vs Malaysia
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 10:02 AM
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)
Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)
Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 10:47 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Arun Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)
Time: 5:06 PM (Final)
Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)
Time: 5:12 AM
Athlete: Deepak Lather
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 69kg)
Time: 9:42 AM
Athlete: Saraswati Rout
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)
Time: 2:12 PM
India vs Scotland
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 7, 2018
India vs England
Event: Men’s basketball
Time: 1:03 PM
India vs Malaysia
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 2:03 PM
India vs Pakistan
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 10:02 AM
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 3:54 PM (Final)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)
Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)
Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3:29 PM
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)
Time: 3:29 PM
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:39 AM
Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:39 AM (Final)
Athlete: Ashish Kumar
Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)
Time: 4:39 AM (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)
Athlete: Aruna Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 12:11 AM (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Men’s 200m Butterfly
Time: 3:07 PM (Final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)
Time: 6:45 AM (1st Heat), 3:49 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)
Time: 5:12 AM
Athlete: Vandna Gupta
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)
Time: 9:42 AM
Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)
Time: 2:12 PM
Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 8, 2018
Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi
Event: Athletics (Men’s 20 Km walk)
Time: 2:30 AM
Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat
Event: Athletics (Men’s 20 Km walk)
Time: 2:30 AM
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Event: Athletics (400 m)
Time: 11:11 AM (Heat 1)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Time: 12:02 PM
India vs Scotland
Event: Men’s Basketball
Time: 4:30 PM
India vs New Zealand
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 1:01 PM
India vs Wales
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 3:02 PM
India vs England
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 5:02 PM
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 40km Points Race)
Time: 1:37 PM (Qualification), 4:51 PM (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Time: 2:37 PM
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Time: 2:37 PM
Athlete: Manu Bhaker
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final)
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final)
Athlete: Saniya Sheikh
Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final)
Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan
Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final)
Athlete: Smit Singh
Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)
Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh
Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)
Athlete: Deepak Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Ravi Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100 m Butterfly)
Time: 7:10 AM (1st Heat), 4:23 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)
Time: 5:01 PM (Final)
Athlete: Punam Yadav
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg)
Time: 5:12 AM
Athlete: Vikas Thakur
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 94kg)
Time: 9:42 AM
Athlete: Seema
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 75kg)
Time: 2:12 PM
Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team Semifinal
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am
Event: Squash Singles Semi-Final
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 9, 2018
Athlete: Muhammad Anas
Event: Athletics (400 m)
Time: 3:26 PM (Semifinal)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Time: 3:55 PM
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Event: Athletics (High Jump)
Time: 5:50 AM
Athlete: Siddharth Yadav
Event: Athletics (High Jump)
Time: 5:50 AM
Athlete: Poovammu Raja
Event: Women 400 m
Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1)
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Women 400 m
Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1)
Athlete: L Suriya
Event: Women 10000 m
Time: 4:05 PM
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final)
Athlete: Om Prakash
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final)
Athlete: Apurvi Chandela
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Mehuli Ghosh
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)
Time: 5:29 PM
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle
Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Men’s 200m Backstroke
Time: 6:01 AM (1st Heat), 3:07 PM (Final)
Athlete: Pardeep Singh
Event: Men’s 105 kg
Time: 5:12 AM
Athlete: LALCHHANHIMI
Event: Women’s 90kg
Time: 9:42 AM
Athlete: Purnima Pandey
Event: Women’s 90kg
Time: 9:42 AM
Athlete: Gurdeep Singh
Event: Men’s +105kg
Time: 2:12 PM
Event: Badminton Mixed Team Bronze medal and Gold medal
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Team final
Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Singles Medal
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 10, 2018
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Event: Athletics (400 m)
Time: 5:18 PM
Athlete: Poovamma Raju
Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Time: 4:46 PM (Semifinal)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)
Time: 6:45 AM (Heat 1)
Athlete: Hima das
Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
TIme: 8:18 AM (Heat 1)
Athlete: Sreeshankar M
Event: Athletics (Long Jump)
Time: 7:00 AM
India vs Malaysia
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 5:02 PM
India vs South Africa
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 3:02 PM
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Event: Shooting (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Anuraj Singh
Event: Shooting (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Gagan Narang
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle Prone)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final)
Athlete: Chain Singh
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle Prone)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 1500m Freestyle)
Time: 4:23 PM
Athlete: Virdhawal Khade
Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle
Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal), 3:15 PM (Final)
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am – 10:30 am; 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Singles Group Stage
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 11, 2018
Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar
Event: Athletics (High jump)
Time: 3:35 PM (Final)
Athlete: Siddharth Yadav
Event: Athletics (High jump)
Time: 3:35 PM (Final)
Athlete: Poovamma Raju
Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Time: 5:15 PM (Final)
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)
Time: 5:15 PM (Final)
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Event: Athletics (400 m hurdles)
Time: 5:41 PM
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Time: 5:08 PM (Final)
Athlete: Sreeshankar M
Event: Athletics (Long jump)
Time: 4:02 PM
Athlete: Nayana James
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Time: 2:30 PM
Athlete: Neena Pinto
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Time: 2:30 PM
India vs England
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 3:02 PM
Athlete: Meghana Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)
Time: 6:33 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Mohammed Asab
Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)
Athlete: Ankur Mittal
Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)
Athlete: Shreyasi Singh
Event: Shooting (Women’s Double Trap)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Varsha Varman
Event: Shooting (Women’s Double Trap)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Jitu Rai
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final)
Athlete: Om Prakash
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final)
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am – 10:30 am; 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Quarterfinals
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Women’s Boxing Semi-Finals (48kg, 69 kg)
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Single Knockout Stage
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 12, 2018
Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy
Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)
Time: 3:15 PM (Final)
Athlete: Hima Das
Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)
Time: 5:08 PM (Final)
Athlete: Nayana James
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Time: 3:25 PM
Athlete: Neena Pinto
Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)
Time: 3:25 PM
Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 6:00 AM
Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 6:00 AM
Athlete: Seema Antil
Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)
Time: 4:10 PM
Athlete: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)
Time: 4:10 PM
Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)
Time: 5:35 AM (100 m hurdles), 6:30 AM (High Jump), 2:50 PM (Shot Put), 4:27 PM (200 m)
Athlete: Meghana Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)
Time: 6:33 AM (Final)
Athlete: Anish Bhanwala
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Neeraj Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification)
Athlete: Anjum Moudgil
Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle Prone)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)
Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant
Event: Women’s 50m Rifle Prone
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)
Athlete: Rahul Balasaheb Aware
Event: Wrestling (Men 57 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Sushil Kumar
Event: Wrestling (Men 74 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Babita Kumari
Event: Wrestling (Women 53 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Kiran
Event: Wrestling (Women 76 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary
Time: 4:30 am – 10:30 am; 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarter-Final
Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 13, 2018
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)
Time: 5:30 AM
Athlete: Vipin Kasana
Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)
Time: 5:30 AM
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Event: Athletics (1500m)
Time: 7:05 AM
India
Event: Athletics (4X400 m relay)
Time: 7:35 AM
India
Event: Athletics (Women 4X400 m relay)
Time: 8:05 AM
Athlete: Purnima Hembram
Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)
Time: 6:00 AM (Long Jump), 7:55 AM (Javelin Throw), 3:35 PM (800m)
Athlete: Anish Bhanwala
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 9:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Neeraj Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)
Time: 9:00 AM (Final)
Athlete: Anjum Moudgil
Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)
Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant
Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)
Athlete: Shreyasi Singh
Event: Shooting (Women’s Trap)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final)
Athlete: Seema Tomar
Event: Shooting (Women’s Trap)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final)
Athlete: Bajrang Kumar
Event: Wrestling (Men 65 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Mausam Khatri
Event: Wrestling (Men 97 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Pooja Dhanda
Event: Wrestling (Women 57 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Divya Kakran
Event: Wrestling (Women 68 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Badminton singles and doubles quarterfinal
Time: 6:30 am – 10:30 am, 1 pm – 5 pm
Event: Men’s boxing Semi-Finals
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm – 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)
Event: Women’s boxing semifinals
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am (51kg, 60kg)
Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarterfinal
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am
Event: Table Tennis Doubles Semi-Final
Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 14, 2018
Athlete: Arpinder Singh
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 10:45 AM (Final)
Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V
Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)
Time: 10:45 AM (Final)
Athlete: Neeraj Chopra
Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Time: 10:05 AM (Final)
Athlete: Vipin Kasana
Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Time: 10:05 AM (Final)
Athlete: Jinson Johnson
Event: 1500 m
Time: 11:40 AM (Final)
India
Event: 4X400 m relay
Time: 12:08 PM (Final)
India
Event: Women 4X400 m relay
Time: 12:37 PM (Final)
Athlete: L Suriya
Event: Women 5000 m
Time: 10:50 AM
Athlete: Manavjit Singh Sandhu
Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final)
Athlete: Kynan Chenai
Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final)
Athlete: Chain Singh
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final)
Athlete: Sanjeev Rajput
Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final)
Athlete: Somveer
Event: Wrestling (Men 84 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Sumit
Event: Wrestling (Men 125 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Vinesh Phogat
Event: Wrestling (Women 50 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Athlete: Sakshi Malik
Event: Wrestling (Women 62 Kg)
Time: From 6 AM
Event: Badminton Singles and Doubles semifinal and Bronze Medal
Time: 6:30 am – 10:30 am and 1 pm – 5 pm
Event: Men’s Boxing Final
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm – 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)
Event: Women’s Boxing Final
Time: 7:30 am – 11 am (48kg, 51kg, 60kg) and 2 pm – 5:30 pm (69 kg)
Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
April 15, 2018
Event: Badminton singles and doubles Gold Medal
Time: 4:30 am – 9:30 am
Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches
Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm
Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final
Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm