CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2018 live streaming: PV Sindhu is India’s flag-bearer. (PTI)

CWG 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia is all set to kick off the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games. The CWG 2018 will begin from April 5, 2018, however, the opening ceremony will start from April 4. This is the fifth time that the Commonwealth Games are taking place in the country. Interestingly, in a first, CWG will be hosting an equal number of sporting events for both men and women in terms of participation. India has sent a contingent of 227 athletes with star shuttler PV Sindhu getting the honour of being the flag-bearer for India at the opening ceremony. Carrara Stadium will be the centre stage for glamour, theatre and entertainment as the venue for the opening ceremony.

When is the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony will take place on April 4, 2018, which is a Wednesday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony take place?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony will take place at Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast. Gold Coast is a city of Queensland, Australia.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony start?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony will kick off from 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be aired on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. The opening ceremony of CWG 2018 will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of Commonwealth Games in India.

How can one watch online live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony?

The live streaming of the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2018 will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.