CWG 2018: Indian medal hope in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

CWG 2018: The 2018 Commonwealth Games will begin on April 4 in Australia’s Gold Coast. India is hoping high on its 225 athletes which will represent the nation at Gold Coast in Australia. Badminton, Shooting, Boxing are some of the disciplines in which the Indian athletes are expected to win big. In the 2014 Commonwealth Games, India had won 64 medals which was a decline when compared to 2010 Commonwealth Games where India had bagged 101 medals at home. The Indian contingent has already reached Australia with an aim to better its record and bring glory to the nation.

Here is a look at India’s biggest medal hopes in Commonwealth Games 2018:

1. Sakshi Malik: Our own history maker who became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Olympic medal for India, is all set for her new journey. The 23-year-old girl from Mokhra village came to limelight when she won gold at the 2014 Dave Schultz International Wrestling Tournament. In 2014 Commonwealth Games, Sakshi had won the silver medal but after the Rio Olympic win her confidence she would be aiming for a new high.

2. PV Sindhu: India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu who made the nation proud in 2016 Rio Olympics, will be country’s biggest hope to win a medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games. Two years ago, Sindhu had lost the final in Rio and had to satisfy with a silver but in Gold Coast, the shuttler would be eyeing the gold. Sindhu is currently ranked third in the BWF women’s singles ratings and looking at her career graph, is the biggest bet from India at CWG 2018.

3. Jitu Rai: Jitu Rai is an Indian shooter of Indian Gorkha ethnic group who competes in the 10-metre air pistol and 50-metre pistol events. Rai is the winner of 2014 Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games gold medalist apart from being two-time ISSF World Cup medalist would be India’s best bet in pistol shooting at the 2018 CWG.

4. Mary Kom: Holder of five world titles, three Asian titles and eleven national titles, MC Mary Kom or Magnificent Mary is another strong contender, despite her age. Now a member of Rajya Sabha, Mary Kom is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships.With such strong credentials, a lot is expected from Mary Kom in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

5. Vinesh Phogat: The cousin of Geeta Phogat is determined to carry the Phogat legacy to greater heights. If it wasn’t for an injury, Vignesh would have won a medal for India in 2016 Rio Olympics. One of the country’s best wrestlers in the 48kg category, Phogat would now be aiming for a podium finish at Gold Coast. In 2014 Commonwealth Games, she won the gold medal and helped India’s tally to swell up. Carry forwarding the same confidence which she showed in 2014, India is expecting to garner more gold from her kitty.