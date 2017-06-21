Curious case of Virender Sehwag: Why former Indian opener is quiet on Anil Kumble resignation

Virender Sehwag is yet to respond to Anil Kumble’s resignation. (Source: Twitter)

The Earth stood still for the Indian cricket fraternity on Tuesday evening when Anil Kumble, the former Indian captain decided to step down as the head coach of the team. His resignation came after the reports of differences with captain Virat Kohli had become public and Kumble confirmed it with a post on Twitter. Since then, many former cricketers have responded to the news in their own ways. While Sunil Gavaskar called it a sad for Indian cricket, former England captain Michael Vaughan said India have lost a great man in Anil Kumble.

However, one man who is yet to respond on the issue is former Indian opener and Anil Kumble’s ex-teammate Virender Sehwag and it is actually very surprising. Sehwag is very active on micro-blogging website Twitter and has made a name for himself through his witty tweets. Whether the Army guns down a terrorist on the border or the Indian cricket team wins a match, Sehwag is the first one to react. The former Indian opener even posted an image doing Yoga this morning but decided to remain silent on Anil Kumble’s resignation.

Interestingly, Virender Sehwag is one of the five people who has applied for the job of Indian coach along with former Australian fast bowler Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus. After Anil Kumble’s resignation, Sehwag is now the front-runner for the job. He also has a decent amount of support from former cricketers.

You cannot always control what goes on outside, But you can always control what goes on inside. Yoga is the way.#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/stIzsEy4Bd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2017

Reacting to Kumble’s resignation former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra had said that he would like to see Sehwag in this role. “I don’t know how many people have applied for the job but if it is true that Kumble has resigned, then I would like to see Virender Sehwag. He is another person who is very upfront, straight, honest, calling a spade on the face, Chopra told the Indian Express while adding, “You need people like that to run Indian cricket.”

We hope that Sehwag comes up with a funny take on the entire saga that is happening but for now, it looks like that Anil Kumble’s loss might be his gain.