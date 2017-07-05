Cristiano Ronaldo shares first family picture with new-born twins and it is adorable

This was the first time Cristiano Ronaldo had shared a picture with his family and captioned it with just one word, ‘blessed’. (Source: Instagram)

Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is probably having the best time of his life. After recently winning the Champions League with his club and the La Liga, Ronaldo became a father for the second time last week when his twin babies were born through surrogacy. Ronaldo who is very active on social media platforms took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable family picture with his young son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and the newborn twins Eva and Mateo. This was the first time Ronaldo had shared a picture with his family and captioned it with just one word, ‘blessed’.

In the picture, Ronaldo and Ronaldo Jr are looking at each other while holding Mateo and Eva in their arms, giving us a perfect family goal. Last week, Ronaldo’s sister Katia told Portuguese TV that the football star had welcomed a boy and a girl called Mateo and Eva into the world. “Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins. The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It’s a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet revealed to the rest of the world,” she said.

The 32-year-old striker had recently missed the play-off stage of the Confederations Cup in Moscow due to the birth of his babies. However, in the absence of their captain, Portugal recovered from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in the third-place play-off at the tournament. Adrien Silva scored an extra-time penalty for Portugal. “It was a really tough battle but we played very good in attack, we managed to create plenty of chances and I think it’s a deserved win for us,” said centre-back Pepe.

“Both teams played some intelligent football today but Portugal were just slightly better,” Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa admitted after the match. “We put them under pressure late in extra time but failed to level again, like we did in our first meeting here,” he added.