Cricketer Irfan Pathan shares joy of becoming a proud father

Irfan Pathan has recently announced that he had become a proud father. (Source: PTI)

Former reverse-swing specialist of the Indian cricket team, Irfan Pathan has recently announced that he had become a proud father. Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Pathan informed his friends and followers about the new-born. He tweeted: “Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai…is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy.”

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai…is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy ???? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 20, 2016

Irfan Pathan was once crowned as the most lethal reverse-swinger in Indian pace department, but continuous injuries and loss of form made him lose his place in the playing eleven of the Indian team post the 2012 season. Even in his recent Ranji Trophy matches, he has managed to take only nine wickets in 6 matches for Baroda. Also, the part-time batsman has scored only one fifty in Ranji Trophy scoring 81 runs against Uttar Pradesh in Nasik.

With the arrival of the newest member in the family, Pathan would surely expect a turnaround in his cricketing career. With over 100 Test match wickets, Pathan was one of the key bowlers of the team that won the first season of T20 World Cup in 2007 and also the man of the match in the finals against Pakistan. Pathan is the second Indian bowler to get a hat trick in Test matches and the first to do it in the first over of the match. Pathan was also touted to be the night-watchman lower down the order for his batting abilities and has bailed India out of critical situations in the past.