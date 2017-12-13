Cricketer Gautam Gambhir petition dismissed by Delhi High Court, reason for rejection is eye-ball grabbing

Gautam Gambhir’s petition was rejected by Delhi hHigh Court. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of cricketer Gautam Gambhir seeking to restrain a Delhi-based enterprise namely ‘DAP & Co.’ from using his name for the business of its eateries and lounges. The defendant, DAP and Co., however, contended that the tagline ‘By Gautam Gambhir’ is used for the pubs because the proprietor claims his name too is Gautam Gambhir. The concerned proprietor is the owner of two pubs, Ghungroo and Hawalat, in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. Well, where that leaves brand Gautam Gambhir is not clear, but clearly the setback is massive and may affect his future earnings.

As far as Gautam Gambhir and cricket is concerned, on the domestic circuit all seems to be well for, him even as a place in Team India eludes him. He struck a fine 95 and powered Delhi to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy following a seven-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh in Vijayawada on Monday. Delhi will lock horns against Bengal in their semi-final. Chasing 217 for an outright win, Delhi relied on Gambhir’s 129-ball 95, which was laced with nine boundaries and a six. Even as the bowlers failed to dismiss him, Gambhir was unfortunately run out by Mihir Hirwani as he approached what would have been a well-deserved century.

The out-of-favour India opener was well-supported by Kunal Chandela (57) and Dhruv Shorey, who remained unbeaten on 46, when the winning runs were scored at the Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground. Delhi were eight for no loss at stumps on the fourth and penultimate evening with Kunal Chandela and Vikas Tokas in the middle. Delhi were dealt an early blow when Tokas was sent back by medium pacer Ishwar Pandey with just 11 runs on the scoreboard.

A 98-run partnership for the second wicket between Gambhir and Chandela ensured Delhi remained on course for a win. The two went along nicely till Hirwani, who had a five-wicket haul in the first innings, removed Chandela when the scoreboard read 111.

A 95-run stand ensued, for the third wicket between Gambhir and Shorey, as Delhi completed the job with plenty left in their arsenal.