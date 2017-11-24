Cricket world dazed, this team scored 9 ducks, all out for just 2 runs in BCCI tournament

The only run that Nagaland scored was via their opener Menka who scored the sole single in 18 deliveries. (Reuters/ Representational Image).

As records go, there are high ones and then there are the lows. But this tale will surely rock you back on your heels. England has the highest One Day International (ODI) total in women’s cricket to their credit. The ‘Three Lions’ scored 444/3 against Pakistan at Nottingham on August 30, 2016. The is also, the highest officially recorded total by International Cricket Council (ICC) in women’s cricket. However, on November 24, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) noted perhaps the lowest cricket total in the history of cricket. In a match in the Under 19 Women’s One Day League, hosted by BCCI. Nagaland U-19 team scored mere two runs with 10 of its players sent back to the pavillion for a duck. The only run that Nagaland scored was via their opener Menka who scored the sole single in 18 deliveries. The other one run was the result of an extra by Kerala’s opening bowler Aleena Surendran. Nagaland U-19 were facing Kerala Under 19 squad League and Knockout Tournament at the JKC college ground, Guntur. To the disastrous batting performance by Nagaland, Kerala made it more humiliating by romping to a win off the very first ball.

Set a target of three, Kerala knocked off the runs in just one ball with Nagaland’s opening bowler Deepika Kaintura starting off with a wide after which the first legal ball was hit for a boundary by Ansu S Raju. What is more embarrassing for the team from North East is that they had won the toss and chose to bat first. Nagaland were all out in 17 overs. Meanwhile, Kerala skipper Minni Mani had picked up four wickets without conceding a run off her four overs.

However, despite registering this unreal win, Kerala failed to qualify for the last-four stage, as they managed to win just two matches out of five games they played. Meanwhile, Nagaland can feel good from the fact that they were not the only team to be embarrassed by their performance on the day. At the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, Bihar also won the toss and opted to bat against Bengal, only to be all out for 21 runs off 13.4 overs. The highest scorer for Bihar was their captain Sikha Singh, topping the scorecard with 11 not out in an innings that saw seven batters falling for ducks. Bengal won by nine wickets with more than 35 overs to spare.