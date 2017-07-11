Cricket team coach selection: Ravi Shastri appointed to hot seat in Virat Kohli led team; Rahul Dravid named batting coach

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Ravi Shastri had been named the coach for a span of two years.

Cricket team coach selection: The suspense surrounding the appointment of the Indian Cricket Team head coach is finally over. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) panel has finally named Ravi Shastri to the vacant post. It is also being said that Zaheer Khan will be the bowling coach, reported ANI. Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the batting coach, according to India Today. Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Ravi Shastri had been named the coach for a span of two years. However, later BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhury, in a press conference, refuted to the news saying that the decision on Indian coach has not been finalised and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) was still deliberating on it.