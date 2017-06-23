India vs West Indies 2017 1st ODI Match: Match has been abandoned due to rain

India vs West Indies: In the first match of the series, Virat Kohli lost the toss and had to bat first. Dhawan and Rahane score 50s.

India were 199 for three in 39.2 overs after being asked to bat when rains started lashing the Queen’s Park Oval. None of the West Indies bowler troubled the Indian batsmen, who did not dominate the attack either, preferring to nudge the ball around to keep the scoreboard ticking. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane gave the team a good, if not sensational, start. The two openers were looking to power India to a big score. Both the openers scored their half centuries with Dhawan scoring 87 off 92 balls and Rahane 62 off 78 deliveries. India were 132 for 1 at the half-way stage with Rahane going to the pavillion. Devendra Bishoo found the outside edge of Kohli’s bat with a delivery that turned away sharply. However, no damage was done. Meanwhile, Dhawan smashed his second six, dispatching a short delivery from Joseph, although he didn’t time that one all that well. The 150 was up for India in the 28th over. Bishoo was rewarded for his hard work when he caught Dhawan plumb in front of the wicket. Dhawan played a flick but missed the line completely and was adjudged leg before wicket by Kumar Dharamsena. Indians reviewed the decision but TV replays confirmed that the Sri Lankan umpire had called it correct. India were 168 for 2 in the 32nd over. Yuvraj Singh was the new man to walk in. As the fightback from West Indies continued, Yuvi tried to flick a length delivery from Holder, only to give a simple catch to Evin Lewins at mid-wicket. India are now 199 for 3 in the 39th over with rain disrupting the play. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni are at the crease. Virat Kohli is playing strong with 32 off 47 deliveries. It looks like the Men in Blue are looking to set a mammoth target for the Windies. West Indies had made a comeback after taking three Indian wickets. Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane gave India a slow but steady start with both openers scoring their half century. After the were sent to pavilion Yuvraj Singh got out cheap scoring just 4 runs. Leg-break bowler Devendra Bishoo completed his quota of 10 overs and conceded 39 runs and also dismissed Dhawan.

India vs West Indies Score 1st ODI: Match abandoned due to rain- After the rain disrupting the play team were back on the field. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wicket -keeper MS Dhoni were on the pitch. But due to rain the match has been abandoned.

Here is India vs West Indies 1st ODI Cricket Score and Update:

Here are the squads for the match:

India XI – Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Windies XI – Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins