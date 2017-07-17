Cricket is indeed a funny game! WATCH 3 players getting injured in 1 ball

Three cricketers were injured on the same ball. (Source: YouTube)

Remember that time when former New Zealand cricketer Lou Vincent lost his pants while fielding in an ODI match or when umpire Billy Bowden gave a red card to former Australian fast-bowler Glenn McGrath or when South Africa was given a target of over 20 runs from 1 ball after applying the Duckworth-Lewis method? Well, all of these incidents of the past have shown us that cricket is a funny game where anything can happen. Every now and then, comes a video on the internet that makes you laugh. Be it a crazy stumping or a weird style of batting, cricket fans have seen it all. But, there is always scope for more!

In another video that has gone viral on the internet, three different players were injured from a single delivery during a Victorian Premier League match between Footscray Edgewater and Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club. Yes, you read it right, the ball hit three different players at the same time. Even though the video was posted on January 24, 2017, it has recently gone viral and will certainly tickle your funny bones.

Watch the incident here:

The batsman wanted to hit the ball hard and hence, gave his bat a full swing. However, he ended up pulling his shoulder muscle. As soon he hit the ball, he was seen holding his shoulder in this video. Meanwhile, the ball was hit straight to the bowler at the speed of a bullet and it then hit the non-striker who did try to get out of the way. After being knocked by the ball, the non-striker too went on the ground. The ball slowly went to the mid-off fielder who collected it.

Before any of the players could recover from the incident, the fielder threw the ball towards the bowler who was shockingly looking back. So, the throw came and hit him in the face making him the third casualty of the incident. This video is a proof that anything can happen in the game of cricket!