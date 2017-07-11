Cricket coach selection: Name coach today, orders COA; Sourav Ganguly says need to speak to Virat Kohli (Reuters)

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrator (COA) had asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India to announce the name of the team’s head coach by Tuesday evening. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly who is also one of the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) reacted to this and said that he will speak to Vinod Rai, head of the Committee of Administrators (COA) as what was decided yesterday was with permission as per ANI report. He added that Virat Kohli will be consulted on coach selection. The comments come after yesterday’s event where Ganguly said he and the other two CAC members Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman would speak to Virat Kohli before naming the coach. He said,”We want to have a word with Virat Kohli before finalising [on a name] so that everybody is on the same page. He needs to understand how different coaches operate. We will speak to him after he returns from South America,” according to a report by scroll.

The post fell vacant after Anil Kumble’s unceremonious exit last month. It was rumoured that Kumble had quit because of a massive rift with Kohli. Following the event, the Indian Cricket Board had received 10 CVs out of which six got shortlisted for the interview process.

Former Team Director Ravi Shastri is the front-runner in the race. The other big names with whom Shastri is competing are Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput. The team’s next coach will get an initial contract of two years which means that he will be there at the time of 2019 World Cup. The new coach will lead the Indian side for the Sri Lankan tour comprising of three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I.