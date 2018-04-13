  3. Commonwealth Games 2018: Wrestler Mausam Khatri wins Silver in men’s freestyle 97 kg at CWG

Indian wrestler Mausam Khatri failed to make use of his wealth of experience as he settled for a silver medal after losing his final bout against South Africa's Martin Erasmus in the men's freestyle 97 kg event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

By: | Gold Coast | Published: April 13, 2018 3:14 PM
The 27-year-old from Haryana couldn't overpower 23-year-old Erasmus, who looked in better control and won the match by technical superiority after the scores were 12-2 in his favour at the Carrara Sports Arena here.

Indian wrestler Mausam Khatri failed to make use of his wealth of experience as he settled for a silver medal after losing his final bout against South Africa’s Martin Erasmus in the men’s freestyle 97 kg event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here today. The 27-year-old from Haryana couldn’t overpower 23-year-old Erasmus, who looked in better control and won the match by technical superiority after the scores were 12-2 in his favour at the Carrara Sports Arena here. In the run-up to the final, Khatri had secured wins over Cyprus’ Alexios Kaouslidis in the 1/4 final and Nigeria’s Soso Tamarau in the semifinal.

A bronze medallist in the 2010 Asian Games, Khatri also won the Commonwealth Championship twice — in 2009 and 2011. He also has a silver from last year’s edition at Johannesburg.

