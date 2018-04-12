Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar wins Gold in 74kg category, completes hat-trick

Sushil Kumar won Gold in 74kg category. (Source: IOA)

Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s star wrestler Sushil Kumar won a Gold in men’s freestyle 74 kg category on Thursday afternoon. This was India’s 14th Gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Sushil, who had won Gold in 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, also completed his hat-trick of medals at the CWG. Sushil won his match in one minute and 20 seconds against Johannes Botha of South Africa on technical superiority.

Sushil’s win came on the same day when Rahul Aware claimed Gold in the 57 kg category beating Canada’s Steven Takahashi by 15-7 in a thrilling contest where the Indian wrestler was troubled by a groin niggle but chose to carry on with more than a minute left on the clock.

Aware’s triumph opened India’s gold medal account in the three-day wrestling competition at the Games. “I have been waiting for this medal for the last 10 years. I can’t describe how it feels to claim it. I missed out on 2010, even in 2014, the team was sent without trials. So, I am very happy that I could finally fulfil this dream,” said the 26-year-old wrestler.

He dedicated this win to his guru who passed away in 2012. “I dedicate this to my guru who passed away in 2012, I am happy that all the efforts I put in got the result I wanted,” he added.

Meanwhile, another star wrestler Babita Phogat settled for silver after being outmanoeuvred by Canada’s Diana Weicker in the summit clash. Babita, who claimed a silver in the 2010 edition before a gold in Glasgow, failed to break through her rival’s defences, going down 2-5 in the contest.

“I think my weakness today was my attack, I should have been more aggressive but I gave my 100 per cent. I am satisfied with the intensity I put in but obviously I could not get the result I wanted,” she said.