Commonwealth Games 2018: PM Narendra Modi wishes Indian athletes

Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu holding the flag (source: IOA twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the Indian athletes who are representing the country in Commonwealth Games 2018 which are taking place in Gold Coast, Australia. In his tweet, PM Modi also said that every Indian is cheering for the team. “All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent,” PM Modi’s tweet read.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the Carrara stadium while the 21th edition of the Commonwealth Games is going to start from Thursday, a day after the opening ceremony. This time India is hoping big on their 227 athletes who are having high hopes of bagging the maximum golds, with their enthusiasm and high confidence. Previously in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, the Indian athletes managed to get 65 medals out of which 15 were gold, 30 were silver and 19 were bronze.

The Indian contingent at the opening ceremony was led by flag bearer P V Sindhu, the Rio Olympic silver medalist. Apart from her, some of the Indian star athletes in this edition will be Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and London Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Gagan Narang.

In this extravaganza quadrennial event approx 4500 athletes will take part from 71 nations fighting for 275 medals in the next 12 days, starting from Wednesday.This year’s Commonwealth Games is going to witness some gender equality, as there will be the same number of men’s and women’s medal events which will be held at gold coast.

Apart from all these happy go movements it will be interesting to see how the event unfold in future, because before the opening ceremony we have witnessed many controversies starting from needle controversy to Saina Nehwal being angry.