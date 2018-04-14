Commonwealth Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Javelin Throw, takes India’s medal tally to 48

Commonwealth Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra won Gold in Javelin Throw. (Source: Twitter)

Commonwealth Games 2018: In what has been an outstanding day for India at 2018 CWG, Neeraj Chopra won Gold in Javelin Throw on Saturday, becoming the first Indian to do so at the Commonwealth Games, with a season’s best effort of 86.47m in the final. The 20-year-old junior world champion had made the final after achieving the qualifying mark in his very first throw yesterday and was favourite to win Gold after his 85.94m throw last month at Patiala during Federation Cup National Championships.

The field had been depleted after Olympics and world silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya failed to qualify for final round, while 2012 Olympic champion and Rio Games bronze winner Keshorn Walcott opted out of the CWG. With this Gold, Chopra took India’s medal tally to 48 at the Commonwealth Games 2018.

Chopra’s Gold came after shooter Sanjeev Rajput claimed the 50m rifle 3 positions gold medal by creating a Commonwealth Games record in both qualification and final while boxer MC Mary Kom too added to India’s tally.

37-year-old Rajput did not have a great start in the finals shooting 150.5 during the Kneeling stage and Canada and Jersey were ahead of him. However, the Navy officer jumped to second place with a staggering 156.3 in prone.

He had qualified for the finals with a record-breaking effort, where he scored a total of 1180 (58x) while breaking Olympic medallist Gagan Narang’s existing qualification record of 1166.

Mary Kom, on the other hand, became by the first Indian woman boxer to claim a Commonwealth Games gold. Her victory came in the 48kg category. She was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0 over Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara in the final.