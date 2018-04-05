Commonwealth Games 2018: Medal-winners Mirabai Chanu, P Gururaja not given physios; participated with injuries

Mirabai Chanu (48kg) smashed snatch, clean and jerk and the overall Games records today to claim India’s first gold of the ongoing edition, while P Gururaja (56kg) overcame a few nervy minutes to clinch a silver in the men’s competition. (PTI)

Indian weightlifters delivered the medals today but the system seems to have let them down at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here. Mirabai Chanu (48kg) smashed snatch, clean and jerk and the overall Games records today to claim India’s first gold of the ongoing edition, while P Gururaja (56kg) overcame a few nervy minutes to clinch a silver in the men’s competition. The colour of their medals might have been different but one thing common to their performances was that neither of them had a physio by their side to take care of their aches and niggles during a demanding day. “I don’t have a physio with me here in the competition. He was not allowed here, I did not get enough treatment coming into the competition. There is nobody, we did tell officials but nothing happened,” Chanu said after her record-breaking gold-winning performance that earned her a massive ovation from the fans here.

“I had requested that my physio be allowed but he has not been allowed. But we are helping each other and managing so far,” she added with a smile. Gururaja, the soft-spoken wannabe-wrestler-turned-weightlifter from Karnataka, also spoke about the problems he faced. “I’ve sustained multiple injuries. My physio is not here, so I haven’t been able to get the treatment that I need for my knee and sciatic nerve,” he said. Sciatic nerve begins in the lower back and runs through to the lower limb, making it the longest and widest single nerve in the human body.

Despite repeated attempts, the Indian Chef-de-Mission Vikram Sisodia was unavailable for comment on the matter. The size of the contingent was a massive issue prior to the Games after the Sports Ministry ordered that the number of officials should not be more than 33 per cent of the number of athletes. As a result, several athletes had complained about their preferred support staff not making the official contingent.