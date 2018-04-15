  3. Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra-G Sathiyan claim mixed doubles bronze in table tennis

Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra's sensational run at the Commonwealth Games fetched her another medal as she teamed up with G Sathiyan to collect the mixed doubles bronze.

Gold Coast | Published: April 15, 2018
Manika Batra’s sensational run at the Commonwealth Games fetched her another medal as she teamed up with G Sathiyan to collect the mixed doubles bronze, thereby claiming a medal in every event she competed in here. Batra and Sathiyan defeated the senior duo of A Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 11-6 11-2 11-4 to claim the honours in the bronze medal play off. Batra had earlier won a historic women’s singles gold and was also a part of the top-finishing women’s team. In women’s doubles, she won a silver with Mouma Das.

