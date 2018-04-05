Commonwealth Games 2018 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu breaks CWG record in snatch, P Gururaj wins silver

Commonwealth Games 2018 LIVE Updates: India got off to a mixed start on Thursday iin CWG 2018.

Commonwealth Games 2018 LIVE Updates: India got off to a mixed start on Thursday in the Commonwealth Games 2018 as weightlifter P Gururaja opened India’s medal account in the tournament by winning a silver medal in the 56kg category at Gold Coast but the Women’s Hockey team went down 2-3 to Wales after trailing for most of the Group A clash. Gururaja equalled his personal best of 249kg (111+138) to finish second in a field where Malaysia’s three-time Commonwealth Championships medallist Muhammad Izhar Ahmed (117+144) broke the Games record for snatch and overall lift. The badminton team, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 with star players Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth winning their respective singles matches, while the pairs of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Ruthvika Gadde, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy emerging winners in the Doubles.

Here are Commonwealth Games 2018 LIVE Updates:

11:14 AM: In other games, the India men’s triple team won against PNG in Lawn Bowls but was trashed by Wales. In the 400m team pursuit qualification in cycling, India have clocked 5:05.668.

10:46 AM: The clean & jerk is about to start in a few moments and Chanu has opted for a lift of 103 kg in her first attempt.

10:30 AM: Meanwhile, India’s women’s TT team has thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in Table Tennis.

10:25 AM: Currently, one of India’s biggest medal hopes, Mirabai Chanu is competing in the 48 kg weightlifting event. She is leading in the event and may add to India’s tally. In her third attempt, Chanu lifted 86 kg.

India’s Commonwealth Games 2018 schedule for day 1:

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 5:00 am – 2:00 pm

India v Sri Lanka

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

India vs Wales

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5:02 AM

Athlete: Gururaja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification)

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Time: 12:04 PM (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

India vs Jamaica

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2:03 PM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 3:00 PM (Final)

India vs Cameroon

Event: Men’s Basketball

Time: 3:30 PM

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 4:21 PM (Final)