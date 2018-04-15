Commonwealth Games 2018: Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa win silver in women’s doubles squash

Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa settled for the silver in women’s doubles squash at the 21st Commonwealth Games, after losing to New Zealand’s Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.

India ended their Commonwealth Games campaign in squash with two silver medals after Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa went down fighting in the women’s doubles final here today. Pallikal and Chinappa, who had won a historic gold in Glasgow Games four years ago, fell short against the New Zealand combine of Joelle King and Amanda-Landers Murphy losing 9-11, 8-11 in the title clash. The Indians were visibly upset with some of the calls taken by the referees. Pallikal had also questioned the quality of refereeing in the mixed doubles final yesterday when she and Saurav Ghosal lost to Australia’s Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley to settle for silver. Going by the number of medals, it was India’s best ever performance at the Games ever since the sport was introduced way back in 1998. The gold won by Pallikal and Chinappa in 2014 was India’s first ever squash medal at the Games. India did not win a medal across four editions from 1998 to 2010.