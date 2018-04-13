Commonwealth Games 2018: Bajrang Punia wins Gold in men’s freestyle 65 kg

CWG 2018: Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins gold in men’s freestyle 65kg. This is India’s 17th gold at the Games. (IE)

Commonwealth Games 2018: Wrestler Bajrang Punia won Gold medal in freestyle 65 kg wrestling at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday afternoon. This was India’s 17th Gold medal at the tournament strengthening its position on 3rd spot in the points table. Punia’s win came a day after Sushil Kumar had won a Gold in the 74 kg category. Punia dominated his match against Wales’ Charig Kane from the very start and sealed the victory with on technical superiority with the score reading 10-0.

