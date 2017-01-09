Comeback man Yuvraj Singh opens up on life, cricket and struggles

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh makes a comeback almost after a year. (Reuters)

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has made a comeback into the Indian team after almost a year. He last featured for India during the ICC World T20, 2016 tournament. He reaped the reward for his hard work, as he had a great run in the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 edition, scoring two key knocks for Punjab – 177 against Madhya Pradesh in Lahli, which is believed to be a bowler’s paradise. He also got 76 in the 2nd innings. He was lauded by the cricketing fraternity for his classy knocks. However, the icing on the cake moment came when he scored his career-best score of 260, which came against Railways in Palam, Delhi. He also was the top-scorer for Punjab this season.

These achievements were instrumental in paving the way for Yuvraj’s Team India comeback in One Day Internationals (ODIs) too. At 35, he has proved all critics wrong by keeping himself both physically and mentally fit. No doubt, he has been among India’s best fielders, and to keep up with it, he completely changed his diet regimen. He devoted extra hours in the gym; and belongs where he deserves (the Team India dressing room).

In a one-to-one with www.bcci.tv, Yuvraj talked about the challenging days for him when he was down with cancer, battling for life. It is never easy to make a comeback into the Indian team after recovering from cancer; but Yuvraj fought all odds to make a comeback after 2012. Yuvraj talked about inspiration and how he looked up to champion cyclist Lance Armstrong! He said, “Never give up is my attitude”.

He also opened up about teammate and old friend MS Dhoni. Yuvraj believes that Dhoni took the right decision to step down as captain of limited-overs team. He said, “I think he took a very good decision in stepping down (as captain). I’m sure he saw that its time for the next guy to take over and build the team for the 2019 World Cup and he must have seen that in Virat (Kohli).” Yuvraj was all praise for Dhoni’s achievements as India’s captain. He said, “We have won the T20 World Cup, the ICC World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy and were also the number one Test team under him. I’m not sure how many captains have that.”