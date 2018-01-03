Colin Munro becomes the first cricketer to score three T20I centuries

Colin Munro after scoring a century against Windies. (Source: ICC)

New Zealand all-rounder Colin Munro who recently turned opener became the first player to score three centuries in T20 Internationals. Munro achieved this special feat on Wednesday during the third T20I of the three-match series against Windies at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. After Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first, Munro and Martin Guptill (68) got the Kiwis off to a flying start. The left-hander was in sublime touch and punished each and every bowler of the opposition team. The Windies bowling was flat and the short boundaries didn’t help their cause either.

Munro added 136 runs for the first wicket with Martin Guptill in just 11.3 overs. The later got out to Rayad Emrit after scoring 63 runs from 38 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. But, Munro continued his destruction from the other end smashing 104 runs from 53 balls with the help of 3 fours and 10 sixes. He got out in the last over to Windies skipper Carlos Braithwaite but the job was done by that time as New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 243/5 in 20 overs.

Australia’s Percy McDonnell was the first player to score three centuries in Test cricket. He had achieved this feat on 12th December 1884. In ODIs, England’s Denis Amiss was the first man to go past the three-figure mark. He reached there on 7th June 1975. Now, Munro has registered his name in the record books by doing so in the shortest format of the game.

With this knock, the former Kolkata Knight Riders player has also broken the record for most runs by a batsman in a bilateral T20I series. Munro scored 223 runs in this series, going past Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza who had scored 222 runs against Bangladesh in a four-match series in 2016.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is third on the list with 211 runs against Sri Lanka in 2016 in just two matches followed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had scored 199 runs against Australia in 2016 during a three-match series.

Munro’s knock comes at a crucial time as we are just 3 weeks away from the IPL 11 auctions. The southpaw played for KKR a couple of years but failed to make an impression. However, his recent exploits will certainly catch a few eyes.