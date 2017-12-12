Chris Gayle sets new record, hits 20th T20 ton in Bangladesh Premier League final

Chris Gayle had saved his even better knock for the all-important final.

West Indian Chris Gayle on Tuesday became the first cricketer to score 20 T20 tons as the left-hander smashed an unbeaten 146 off just 69 balls playing for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final against Dhaka Dynamites. Gayle’s knock helped his team post a huge target of 206/1 for Rangpur to chase. Significantly, just a few days back he had also hit an unbeaten 126 against the Khulna Titans during the eliminator match.

However, the cricketer had saved his even better knock for the all-important final. Helped by Gayle’s massive knock, Rangpur was able to put pressure on Rangpur Riders. He hit his fifty off just 33 balls and soon switched to the destructive mode in the second half of his innings. The latest century was Gayle’s 20th in the shortest format of the game. The swashbuckling batsman has also scored two centuries in T20I for West Indies.

After his side lost Johnson Charles in the second over of the match, Gayle did not let the pressure come on his side as he continued to play attacking shots. Runs started coming thick and fast and fielders were seen running all across the park throughout his innings. Spectators, watching th match, were also kept busy as the tall man hit 18 huge sixes during his 69-ball knock.

These 18 shots took his total count of sixes to 819 in T20s. Other cricketers might have to work much more harder to catch up with Gayle’s runs in this format. Averaging 40, his strike rate is close to 150. Apart from 20 centuries, the batsman also has 67 fifties. Any batsman would dream of these numbers even in 50 overs format. Gayle has till now played 320 T20 matches.

Earlier on Friday, Gayle hit his 4th hundred in BPL during the eliminator match against Khulna Titans on Friday. His 45-ball century was also his 19th in T20 cricket. An unbeaten knock of 126 runs, Gayle put the bowlers in the confused state after he smashed 14 huge sixes and six boundaries. During the match, Gayle had become the first batsman to hit 800 sixes in T20 cricket.