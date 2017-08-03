Cheteshwar Pujara goes past Sachin Tendulkar to record highest Test average among Indian players

Pujara also went past Sachin Tendulkar to record highest Test average among the Indian batsmen who have scored over 1200 Test runs. (PTI)

Cheteshwar Pujara’s 50th Test match was highlighted by a century from the player which helped India to pave its way towards a grand total on the first day of the second test between India vs Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. During this knock, Pujara also went past Sachin Tendulkar to record highest Test average among the Indian batsmen who have scored over 1200 Test runs. At stumps, Pujara’s average stood at 53.86* which is now, better than Sachin Tendulkar’s career average of 53.79.

Pujara also became the joint second-fastest Indian batsman to register 4000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone in his 84th innings. Former skipper Rahul Dravid too completed 4000 runs in his 84th innings while both Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag rank above the players with 81 innings.

It seemed like lady luck was on Pujara’s side since beside all these achievements the 29-year-old also became the seventh Indian to score a century in his 50th test. The day just got better as Cheteshwar Pujara’s name was also recommended for the Arjuna Award, one of the highest honours for sportspersons along with women cricket team player Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Saurashtra batsman today came to bat after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan. Though he started off playing in his usual manner, he accelerated his pace after the initial overs and made sure an average of 4 runs is scored in each over. In the first innings of the first Test too Pujara had scored a century against Sri Lanka.