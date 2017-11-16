Chennai Super Kings dumps rumors of dropping Suresh Raina in classic CSK style

Rumors say that Chennai Super Kings have already decided to retain their captain cool MS Dhoni, spin maestro R Ashwin and South African captain Faf du Plessis. (IE)

Almost a decade in its operations, Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the most awaited sporting event in India. As the teams and players gear up for the eleventh edition of the league next year, rumors have already started to float. Two of the debarred teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are making a comeback. These teams were banned for two years after the spot-fixing allegations were proven correct during the 2013 edition involving players and close associates, are making a comeback in 2018.

As per the IPL Governing Council, the retention policy for the 2018 season’s auction will be announced soon. And it is expected that all the teams will be allowed only to retain two Indians and one overseas player. Returning teams Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are likely to maintain their old team and pick players from Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant.

However, according to a Tamil daily, Dinathanthi, Chennai Super Kings have already decided to retain their captain cool MS Dhoni, spin maestro R Ashwin and South African captain Faf du Plessis. The report highlights that the Suresh Raina, one of CSK’s most constant run-getter in the first eight editions, may not be part of the team.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been playing for CSK ever since the start of the league. But as the team was banned, Dhoni took to Rising Pune Supergiant squad while Raina joined hands with Gujarat Lions.

But all such rumors were shrugged off by CSK’s Twitter handle. CSK on its Twitter handle wrote, “Lots of rumors online about not retaining ChinnaThala. Don’t Believe! We want to bring the pride back together. A roaring SummerIsComing WhistlePodu”

Lots of rumours online about not retaining #ChinnaThala. Don’t Believe! We want to bring the pride back together. A roaring #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu ???????? — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2017

In the CSK camp, Thala, meaning boss is a nickname given to Dhoni and Suresh Raina is called as ‘Chinna Thala’. The duo is loved and adored by the energetic Chennai crowd ever since the league started.

In its 11th edition, a fresh auction is very much likely as more than 500 players will be auctioned. On November 21, the IPL governing council is expected to announce their retention policy.

IPL has been making headlines from both cricket and the glamour world and it surely doesn’t seem to shy away from it.