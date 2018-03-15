Check stunning view from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai apartment; pic inside

Amidst all the gushy moments with his wife, the cricketer took time to share a photo of his Mumbai house and the exclusive view from the balcony is something to die for.

No wonder Skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma know how to swag it around on the social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. The cricketer has taken a break from the game and is making the most of the time by spending time with his wife. Amidst all the gushy moments with his wife, the cricketer took time to share a photo of his Mumbai house and the exclusive view from the balcony is something to die for. Virat, who is very active on the social media continually keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently the newlywed took to the Instagram to share some really adorable moments with his wife Anushka. Amidst all the lovey-dovey pics, he also showed off the sky-high beach view from his house in Mumbai.

According to reports, the cricketer has bought a new house in Mumbai’s Worli area and apparently they are going to shift there within a couple of months since it is still under construction. So the couple, for the time being, has taken refuge in a rented place until their apartment is ready.

After completing the long series against South Africa, Virat is back to the pavilion to spend some quality time with his wife. Virat has not accompanied his team to Sri Lanka where India is playing tri-series. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is busy shooting for her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan Sui Dhaaga in Madhya Pradesh. She returned from her shoot in Chanderi where the shoot was going on.

She also starred in Pari opposite Parambrata Chatterjee. In spite of the novelty in the storyline, the film failed to do wonders at the box office and earned a mere Rs 22.75 cr.