Bret Lee reveals secret about son, gets Virat Kohli signed shirt in return; know why

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee was in Coimbatore to promote the second edition of the much awaited Tamil Nadu Premier League. The speedster had enchanted the students of SNR College and School as he carried on with the proceedings. Even the elders were not spared from the spellbinding aura that the bowler carried. Lee was thrilled to see the crowd chant the name of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni which went like ‘Dhoni Dhoni.’ Back in the days of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Lee was one of the fast bowlers. He recollects the memories of how the ‘Sachin Sachin’ chants used to electrify the atmosphere of the stadium and those chants are now turned into ‘Kohli Kohli.’ Then Brett Lee revealed that his 10-year-old son is a fan of the Indian skipper.

The 40-year-old went on to narrate an incident where he mentioned that how Virat Kohli gifted his son a signed Test shirt of his. Lee said that when the bowler told Kohli about his son being a fan, Virat Kohli signed one of his Test shirts and handed it over to the Aussie as a gift for his son. As per CricTracker report, Lee said,”My 10-year-old son’s favourite batsman is Virat Kohli. Once, when Kohli walked past me and we shook hands, I told him that you are my son’s favourite batsman. Kohli showed a great gesture when he gave my son one of his Test shirts signed – with best wishes, Kohli.’

After the interaction with the students, Lee went on to do what he does best. He bowled to three students with a tennis ball in the auditorium. Lee then moved on to the SNR school where he shared some valuable tips with the students. He mentioned that he would have been a rock star if his cricketing career did not work out. He furthermore advised the students not to settle for something you don’t believe in.

Brett Lee also visited cancer patients at a local hospital and gave them the time of their lives. He distributed some autographed mini-bats and smiley balls and also narrated stories on some old photographs that were shown on screen.