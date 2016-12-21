Bowling booster for Team India! Ashwin No 1, Jadeja No 2 in ICC Test rankings

Jadeja’s maiden 10-wicket match haul against England in Chennai has propelled him to second position behind teammate and India’s star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The all-rounder’s performance with ball has earned him 66 points and brought him within eight points of Ashwin. (PTI)

In a rare instance, two Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, have been able to hold top two spots in ICC rankings for bowlers. While Ashwin has always been a contender for that spot, Jadeja’s surge is a bit surprising. Jadeja’s maiden 10-wicket match haul against England in Chennai has propelled him to second position behind teammate Ashwin. The all-rounder’s performance with ball has earned him 66 points and brought him within eight points of Ashwin.

This is only the second instance that top two spots in bowling have been occupied by Indian. Last time, in 1974, the pair of left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar had held this position for India. Jadeja, in his last bout against England, grabbed 10-154 and finished with 26 wickets in the five-match series. While Ashwin bagged 28 wickets in the latest series as India defeated England 4-0 series victory.

Interestingly, Jadeja and Ashwin are also among the top three all-rounders in ICC Test cricket rankings. Jadeja leapfrogged Josh Hazlewood, James Anderson, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herth to gain the third spot in all-rounders rankings. This is Jadeja’s career best ranking in both, bowling and all-round performance. While Ashwin tops chart in both streams. With a general perception of India’s batting being its main strength, a gain in bowling and all-round performance comes as booster shot for India