Big Sourav Ganguly blooper on Twitter hits Harbhajan Singh; see how Bhajji reacts

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and spinner Harbhajan Singh have shared the dressing room for quite a period of time. The two have had a good bond on and off the field. How good? Well, it was put to test recently courtesy a Twitter blooper! ‘Dada’ made a gaffe while commenting on a Bhajji family picture. Harbhajan on Sunday had posted a picture with his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha at the Golden Temple. The 37-year-old spinner took to Twitter and shared the picture and captioned it as Satnam Shri waheguru ji ????????????????.. sab nu khush te tandrust rakhna malka ???????????? #Blessings #blessed #shukrana ???????????? @Geeta_Basra. Dada replied on the picture and said,”Beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena. (Your son is very beautiful Bhajji, give him lots of love).” However, Ganguly had made a mistake as Harbhajan has a daughter and not a son. Realising the blooper Ganguly tweeted, “@harbhajan_singh .. maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj (Forgive me. I meant your daughter is very beautiful. I am getting old),” Ganguly’s second tweet read. Harbhajan, who has played major part of his career under the leadership of Ganguly, replied by saying,””Dada thank you for your blessings..love to Sana.. hope to see u soon.”

Notably, Ganguly holds a special place in Indian cricket history. For a specific time period in his playing days he was at once the most hated and most loved player in the team. His captaincy tenure has got to be one of the most chronicled ones in recent times too. More than his proficiency on the off side with the bat, his prolific partnership with Sachin in ODIs, his run ins with Greg Chappell and his penchant for taking of his shirt to celebrate a triumph, it is his role as a captain and shaping up a young team of high achievers is what he is most remembered. Ganguly played over 400 matches in which he has scored over 18,000 runs.

@harbhajan_singh ..beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017

@harbhajan_singh ..???? maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017

Dada thank you for your blessings..love to Sana.. hope to see u soon???? http://t.co/2WXrFL9tKz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 20, 2017

As for Bhajji, his career started off in tempestuous fashion, when he was thrown out of the National Cricket Academy for indiscipline and pulled up by the match referee after giving a verbal send-off to a still young Ricky Ponting. His career was rescued from potential state of limbo when he fought for his inclusion in the classic 2001 series against Australia. Harbhajan turned in a single-handed bowling performance scalping 32 Australian wickets in the 3-Test series as India came back from the dead to win 2-1. A veteran of 103 Tests, Harbhajan has played 37 Tests under Ganguly’s captaincy, claiming 177 wickets at an average of 26.84. Under Ganguly’s captaincy, Harbhajan bagged 15 five-wicket and three 10-wicket hauls.