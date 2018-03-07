Big salary hike for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, to get whopping Rs 7 cr/yr from BCCI – All players’ names and fee details here

Virat Kohli gets massive hike. (Reuters)

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) for BCCI on Wednesday announced the annual contracts of the players for the period from October 2017 to September 2018. The CoA was of the view that the performance and position of Indian Cricket need be acknowledged with the fee structure which is comparable to the best in the world. For the first time, BCCI has introduced a new ‘A+’ category in which players will get Rs seven crore. In the new category, five players have been included who are Indian captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The cricket board has also introduced new ‘retainership fee structure’. The contract is for ODI and Test formats and for the T20 match the fee would be 50 percent of the respective category.

BCCI in its statement,”CoA recognises that actual income of the BCCI fluctuates on an annual basis depending on the number of home matches Team India.” It added,”Hence, to insulate the player compensation, the CoA has sanctioned the creation of a Players Revenue / Compensation Equalization Fund to which the BCCI will contribute approximately Rs125 Cr per annum from its surplus.”

(BCCI)

Meanwhile, seven players have been included in category ‘A’ and they will earn Rs 5 crore. It includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha.

For the Domestic Cricket (season 2017-18) the focus on the increase in match fee and an upfront payment model for cricketers in the domestic circuit. The fee structure of the domestic match will witness an over 200 percent hike in each category.

BCCI has also announced a new category ‘C’ for senior women. In the women Grade A category the players will earn Rs 50 lakh.