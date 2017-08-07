Big relief for S Sreesanth: Kerala HC lifts BCCI ban on the cricketer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had imposed a ban on cricketer S Sreesanth in September 2013, which was lifted by the Kerala High Court on Monday. (ANI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had imposed a ban on cricketer S Sreesanth in September 2013, which was lifted by the Kerala High Court on Monday, August 7. The fast bowler was charged with spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with two other members of his team, Rajasthan Royals, namely Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. Though later in July 2015, he was acquitted in the case.

According to ANI, the Kerala High Court on Monday lifted the ban imposed by BCCI on him. The cricketer was fighting for justice every since his acquittal in 2015, even as BCCI refused to lift the ban imposed on him. According to The Indian Express, Sreesanth had earlier filed a petition against BCCI’s decision of not lifting the ban despite him being acquitted by the Delhi HC in 2015. In May 2013, when Sreesanth was arrested in the case, BCCI suspended him and ordered an enquiry.

Sreesanth had argued that the enquiry team filed a report without even hearing him. His version was taken in form of writing and even then, the written version was not considered while the enquiry team filed the report, according to IE.

BCCI had imposed the ban on him on account of the report by submitted by Delhi Police. Even though Sreesanth was later cleared by the police, BCCI did not consider lifting the ban imposed on him. Sreesanth had argued several times that the BCCI’s ban violated his rights as a citizen of the country since they did not lift the ban even after his acquittal, reported The Indian Express.

God is great..thanks for the all the love and support pic.twitter.com/THyjfbBSFv — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 7, 2017

After the Kerala High Court’s judgement on Monday, Sreesanth tweeted, “God is great..thanks for the all the love and support,” on his official Twitter handle.