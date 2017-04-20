Big relief for MS Dhoni, Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint for being depicted as Lord Vishnu

The Supreme Court quashed a criminal complaint lodged against MS Dhoni. (Source: PTI)

In a big relief for former captain of the Indian cricket team, the Supreme Court quashed a criminal complaint lodged against MS Dhoni for being depicted as Lord Vishnu on a magazine cover, as reported by the news agency PTI. According to the agency, the Supreme Court said it would be a travesty of justice if the cricketer is prosecuted as he did not do it with malicious intentions. Along with this, the apex court also quashed the criminal complaint against Editor of the magazine, saying the offence of hurting religious sentiments is not made out.

In 2013, an edition of a business magazine showed MS Dhoni as Lord Vishnu holding many products in his hands along with a shoe. In response, a case was registered against him at Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh. The court had already quashed the case against him in Karnataka after which he moved the court again to get another FIR quashed which was filed by a different person. The decision was taken by a bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar said “it would be a travesty of said that the offence under section 295A (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC is not made out against them as they did not maliciously hurt the religious sentiments of the complainant.

Dhoni is currently busy with the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Even though the wicket-keeper batsman is not leading the team this year, he has a bigger role to play as a batsman for an already struggling side. Pune has managed to win only 2 out of his 5 matches under the new captain Steve Smith. Dhoni has contributed just 61 runs for the side this season after which he drew criticism from various former players.