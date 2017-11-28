Big pay hike for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, others? See what big demands these cricketers are making

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (IE)

Indian captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are all geared up to request Committee of Administration (COA) chief Vinod Rai for a hike in their contracts – in effect, asking for a big pay hike. However, the task is easier said than done as it will require the approval of BCCI. The Indian cricketers’ central contracts saw a two-fold rise with top players in group A earning Rs 2 crore annually last year. Earlier, they were earning Rs 1 crore. Despite the cent percent hike in annual contracts, the players were apparently still not happy and erstwhile coach Anil Kumble had given a presentation to the COA about raising it to Rs 5 crore for Grade A cricketers. The COA, in its third Status Report submitted to the Supreme Court on April 6, had stated about the proposed recommendations on the restructuring of central contracts. “Unlike reports that players want a share from the IPL broadcast revenue, they have never ever said anything like that. Yes, they have spoken about a respectable rise. The COA also understands that their payment structure needs revision,” a senior BCCI official said.

Currently, the Indian players earn less than eight percent (7.8 percent) of BCCI revenues and that is what Rai wants to change. However, this cannot be achieved until and unless BCCI approves the move. “Now let’s consider a situation wherein Virat or MS requests Mr Rai to consider a pay hike. He can easily tell them that he had already given his recommendations to the Supreme Court in COA’s third Status Report. Now any fund disbursement of the BCCI would require the approval of the General Body. A Special General Meeting needs to be summoned where all the members will be taking a call. This is as per constitution of BCCI,” the official said.

Indian players believe that for someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, who does not have a high-paying IPL contract, needs to be properly compensated for his skills in the Test format. Similar is the case for someone like Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn’t play the Test format but is part of the other two. Keeping this in mind and citing to the England and Wales cricket boards, Kumble had suggested separate red and white ball contracts for the players.