Big boost for cricketer KL Rahul, opener breaks into top 10 Test batsmen in the world list

Rahul has moved up two positions to equal his career best ninth position. (Source: AP/PTI)

In a big morale booster, Indian opener KL Rahul on Tuesday attained career-best position in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings thanks to his splendid performance against Sri Lanka in the recently held Test Series. Rahul has moved up two positions to equal his career best ninth position. Rahul’s elevation comes after a contribution of 85 runs in the opening stand of 188 that came in under 40 overs in his last game against Lanka. Hence, Rahul has equalled his career-best ninth rank attained in July this year but the present tally of 761 ratings points is his highest till date. Along with Rahul, opener Shikhar Dhawan, who top-scored with 119 in the final Test in Pallekele, has moved up 10 places to his career best 28th position.

One man who is worth mentioning here is Hardik Pandya. The young all-rounder’s 96-ball knock of 108 has seen him gain 45 positions to reach a career-best 68th rank among batsmen. Pace bowlers Mohammad Shami (up one place to 19th position) and Umesh Yadav (up one place up to a career-best 21st position) have also gained among bowlers. The Chinaman turners also saw some good news coming. India’s Kuldeep Yadav and Sri Lanka’s Lakshan Sandakan made rapid strides. Kuldeep Yadav moved up 29 slots to 58th place, while Sandakan’s haul of five for 132 has helped him gain 16 places to reach 57th position.

In the list for all-rounders, Jadeja has lost the top slot to Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan after missing the Pallekele Test owing to his one-match suspension. Jadeja slipped one point behind Shakib’s tally of 431 points, however, he remains at the top of the bowling rankings. Table toppers India and seventh-placed Sri Lanka have retained their positions in the team rankings. India have gained two points to reach 125 points, increasing its lead over South Africa to 15 points.