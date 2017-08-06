Big achievement for Ajinkya Rahane, now star batsman holds THIS record too

Rahane, who smashed a ton in the first innings, took 5 catches to achieve in the second game against Lanka. (Image Source: Reuters)

It’s an achievement for Ajinkya Rahane. The blistering Indian opener became the 14th player from his side to take 50 catches. Noted cricket statistician, Mohan Das Menon, tweeted that young Indian batsman has achieved the milestone of catching 50 batsmen. “50th Test catch for Ajinkya Rahane – 14th Indian to do so!” Menon tweeted. Rahane, who smashed a ton in the first innings, took 5 catches to achieve in the second game against Lanka. In first innings, Rahane caught opener Dimuth Karunaratne to take his catch tally to 46. In the second innings, he caught four from Lankan side.

Take a look at Rahane’s catches

1st Innings

Dimuth Karunaratne c A Rahane b Ashwin

2nd Innings

Dimuth Karunaratne c A Rahane b Ravindra Jadeja

Dinesh Chandimal (c) c A Rahane b Ravindra Jadeja

Niroshan Dickwella (wk) c A Rahane b Hardik Pandya

Dhananjaya de Silva c A Rahane b Ravindra Jadeja

Later in the game, India scored a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second cricket Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Lankan opener Karunaratne top scored for the hosts with a fighting 141-run knock, while Ravindra Jadeja scored a five- wicket haul for the winners. Starting the Day 4 day at 209 for 2, Karunartane completed his sixth Test hundred. Thanks to Karunaratne’s innings, India struggled to make things happen as they failed to latch on to any half-chances offered by the night watchman.

India on returned to the game only after Pushpakumara played a horrific reverse sweep off Ashwin (1/106) in the 73rd over and was bowled, gifting his wicket after doing all the hard work. It became a turned into a double whammy as Jadeja then had Dinesh Chandimal (2) caught at slip in the next over, with Ajinkya Rahane holding a sharp catch diving to his right.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 622 for nine declared

Sri Lanka: 183 and 386 all out in 116.5 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 141, Kusal Mendis 110; Ravindra Jadeja 5/152).