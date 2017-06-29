Bhumika Sharma wins Miss World in bodybuilding crown competition in Venice, does India proud; all you want to know about this Dehradun girl

Bhumika has just won the title of Miss World in this global bodybuilding competition that was held in Venice, Italy. (Twitter)

Bhumika Sharma who hails from Dehradun proved that Indian women are world beaters and that too even in the field of bodybuilding. Bhumika has just won the title of Miss World in this global bodybuilding competition that was held in Venice, Italy. The 21-year-old Dehradun girl grabbed all the limelight and became the talk of the town by winning the grand prize. She had received the highest points in different categories which included individual posing, body posing, and fall in. Bhumika won the title ahead of a total of 50 bodybuilders from around the world, according to Hindustan Times.However, her success did not come all that easily. Her journey was in fact quite tough. She had to fight her way out to reach this stage. Her father is a businessman and her mother is the head coach of the India women’s weightlifting team and that is where her drive for success and ability to do well in the sport comes from.

However, both her parents wanted her to make her career in shooting but the young bodybuilder had something else in mind. After much drama, Bhumika’s parents agreed and supported her to be a bodybuilder. Bhumika follows a strict fitness regime and spends about seven hours a day in the gym.

Her hard work and dedication were fruitfully awarded finally. Bhumika managed to achieve the best at both national and international level. She is now preparing hard for the Miss Universe title in the bodybuilding championship.