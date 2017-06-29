Bhumika Sharma bags Miss World Bodybuilding championship trophy in Venice

By winning the title, Bhumika has become the first woman from Uttarakhand to have made it into the international level. (Image: Bhumika Sharma/ Facebook)

At a time when the entire country is mesmerised with various model-turned-actresses who have won several beauty pageants on international forums, a young girl who hails from Dehradun has broken all stereotypes to bag the Miss World Bodybuilding Championship organised in Venice in Italy. Yes, you heard it right, it was a ‘Bodybuilding Championship’. As per various media reports, the 21-year old Bhumika has made India proud after racing to the top in all the prominent championship rounds and gained the most number of points in championship categories including body posing, individual posing and fall category.

In the championship which had a total of 50 contestants from across the globe, Bhumika was one of the 27 Indians who made their mark in the tournament. Bhumika’s stunning performance comes courtesy her family background as her mother Hansa Manral Sharma was once the head coach of India’s women’s weightlifting team. Bhumika started her career by opting for shooting as her profession however, eventually she drifted towards bodybuilding after meeting an inspiring bodybuilding coach. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is not done yet. She is now eying at the World Universe Championship which is scheduled to take place in December, this year. As per a report by Zee News, Bhumika workout for around seven hours on a daily basis which consists of rigorous practice under the supervision of her coach, Bhupendra Sharma.

By winning the title, Bhumika has become the first woman from Uttarakhand to have made it into the international level. She has even won gold in Taekwondo at a national level championship. As per Indian Express report, Bhumika’s mother is a Dronacharya award recipient from the Uttarakhand government for her contribution to weightlifting. When Bhumika decided to build her career in bodybuilding, her parents were skeptical as this used to be considered as an obscure sport not just in India but even in various other countries especially when compared to the men’s tournament. However, brave Bhumika eventually won her parents’ confidence and went ahead to win state and national honours and finally bagged the Miss India title before stepping abroad.