Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming Online, ISL 2018 final: When and where to watch Indian Super League final on TV

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming (ISL).

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online: Even before the Indian Super League kicked off, the debutants Bengaluru FC were dubbed as the favourites to get their hands on the trophy. The Sunil Chhetri led team would like to prove these predictions right when they take on Chennaiyin FC in the ISL final. Chennaiyin FC are the 2015 champions and will now be featuring for the second time in the ISL final. They would like to level number with ATK who are the two-time champions. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC will be riding high on confidence after defeating FC Pune City in the second leg of the semifinal — courtesy Chhetri’s hat-trick. Interestingly, Chennai, who clinched a 3-0 victory over FC Goa to enter the finals, will also feel a surge of energy with their form of late. The advantage though will be with Bengaluru due to the home crowd.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final?

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final will be played on Saturday, March 17.

What time is Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final?

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final will start at 8:00 PM.

Where is the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final being played?

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Which channel will broadcast Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final?

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I follow the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final live streaming online?

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) final can be live streamed on Hotstar.

What is the complete squad of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

Chennaiyin FC:

Head Coach: John Gregory

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Shahin Lal Meloli

Defenders: Dhanachandra Singh, Fulganco Cardozo, Henrique Sereno Fonseca, Inigo Calderon Zapateria, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Keenan Almeida, Mailson Alves, Sanjay Balmuchu

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Francisco Fernandes, Germanpreet Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jaime Gavilan Martinez, Raphael Augusto, Rene Mihelic, Thoi Singh Khangembam

Forwards: Baoringdao Bodo, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Jude Ikechukwu Nworuh, Mohammed Rafi

Bengaluru FC:

Head Coach: Albert Roca Pujol

Goalkeepers: Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Boithang Haokip, Collin Abranches, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, John James Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Shankar, Bheke Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Alwyn George, Antonio Dovale Rodriguez, Dimas Delgado Morgado, Eduardo Garcia Martin, Erik Endel Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte

Forwards: Braulio Nobrega Rodriguez, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor Flores, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh Kumam