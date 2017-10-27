Believe it or not, Tiger Woods’ brand value has decreased by $65 mn in last 7 years

Tiger Woods’ brand value has come down by 65 million dollar since 2010. (Source: Reuters)

The latest list released by Forbes which ranked athletes with highest brand values is creating a lot of buzz. The reason behind it is that Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli has pipped some iconic players like Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and NBA team Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry to grab the 7th spot in the top 10 list. As much as Virat Kohli has grown in last few years, both as a player and as a brand, Tiger Woods who ranks right above him, has fallen. The golfer has a brand value of $16.6m which is more than Virat Kohli’s brand value of $14.5m but, he has seen a drastic fall in last 7 years. Tiger Woods’ brand value has come down by 65 million dollars since 2010.

Woods’ who was the number 1 golfer in the world along with being one of the top-earning athletes, entered everyone’s wrong books when his many alleged extramarital indiscretions were revealed by several women, through many worldwide media sources. This led to a slump in his form and his rank fell to number 58 in November 2011. He came back to grab the number 1 spot in March 2013 but was once again dethroned 12 months later. This dip in form, as it turns out, has taken a toll on Tiger Wood’s brand value as well. Apart from Woods, two more golfers Phil Mickelson ($19.6m) and Rory McIlroy ($13.6m) have also made the list.

Tiger Woods’ brand value now stands at just $16.6 million, $65 million less than what he was valued in 2010! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 27, 2017

Here is the list of athletes with highest brand values in the world:

1. Roger Federer $37.2m

2. LeBron James $33.4m

3. Usain Bolt $27m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo $21.5m

5. Phil Mickelson $19.6m

6. Tiger Woods $16.6m

7. Virat Kohli $14.5m

8. Rory McIlroy $13.6m

9. Lionel Messi $13.5m

10. Steph Curry $13.4m

Interestingly, Kohli is already the World’s Highest Paid Cricketer and among the highest paid athletes in the world. On the cricket pitch, he recently went past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to score 31st ODI century and is now only behind Indian great Sachin Tendulkar.