BCCI unveils new jersey for team India; to be sported from the England series

Indian cricket team’s new limited overs’ jersey. (Source: BCCI/twitter)

When team India will lock horns with England on January 15 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, not will it have a new limited overs captain in Virat Kohli but will also be sporting an all-new jersey. The new jersey was launched by BCCI on its official twitter account under the caption, ‘Redefine the game, Define your future’.

The image featured former Indian captain MS Dhoni in the middle with captain Virat Kohli and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on his either side. Other than this all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also made an appearance wearing the new jersey. The image also featured members of the Indian women’s cricket team including captain Mithali Raj.

Redefine the Game. Define Your Future. Introducing the new national ODI team jersey. In stores now. pic.twitter.com/DotMYjksKN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

The new jersey will be more than just a piece of cloth. Some key features like Zero distraction and tuned mobility have been added to it which will not only allow the players to concentrate on the game by removing the distractions but will also enhance their reflexes by allowing them to move freely in the field.

The role of jerseys have become important in cricket over the last few years. Manufacturers have to be keep a lot of things in mind while designing them. To begin with, they should not block the breath ability of the players on the field as it increases the chances of dehydration. Also, the material used should not curb their movements in the field.

Nike, Indian cricket team’s official apparel partner has come up with some fantastic designs in the past. In 2015, it introduced a jersey made up recycled plastic bottles while in 2016, a four-way stretch designed was introduced right before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The new jersey has tri-colour strip on the shoulders. While the major part of the jersey keeps its previous blue colour, the sleeves have been given a slightly darker shade. BCCI wants to promote the idea of taking your game to the next level with the new dressing.

You can watch your favourite stars don the the new jersey January 15 onward when they take on England’s limited overs’ side in a three-match ODI and T20 series each.