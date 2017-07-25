BCCI SGM: Majority want partial adoption with August 18 in mind

Despite the Supreme Court barring disqualified officials like N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah, some of their confidantes may threaten to once again play spoilsport although they may just be very small in number. (IE)

The majority of the BCCI’s state associations are in favor of accepting the Lodha Reforms partially in tomorrow’s Special General Meeting, desperate to end the impasse keeping the next Supreme Court hearing on August 18 in mind. Despite the Supreme Court barring disqualified officials like N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah, some of their confidantes may threaten to once again play spoilsport although they may just be very small in number.The BCCI brass is happy that the Supreme Court is ready to hear some of the reforms that they have always found practically difficult to implement.The SC will be hearing the arguments on ‘One State One Vote’ and pruning of the national selection committee which the BCCI has always termed as unimplementable.

It is learned that a lot of members are in favor that the general body shows enough intent by adopting the reforms partially which would also send a positive signal to the Committee of Administrators (COA) as well as the apex court.”Look, the Supreme Court has given us new hope when they stated that they will hear some of the contentious issues once again. They have directed the BCCI to adopt as many reforms as possible.”So, when the Supreme Court hears the case on August 18, at least they are aware that we have adopted a majority of the reforms,” a state unit member from west zone, who cannot be officially quoted, told PTI today.There is a school of thought in the BCCI to adhere to the reforms adopted during the adjourned general body meeting held on October 1, last year.

“During that particular general body meeting, the members had agreed that around 80 percent of the reforms can be accepted. Also, the special committee that was formed recently has also brought down the gamut of difficulties to four.”Therefore, if the unimplementable reforms are down to four, we can always accept the other reforms,” the official added.Another item on the agenda will be the Deloitte Report pertaining to the ‘Fund Disbursement Policy’. The board may ask the company to give a presentation.Deloitte has prepared a 103-page report and many members will find it difficult to go through that report in entirety.A proposal might be placed on the floor to summon a Deloitte representative, who will do a presentation on the salient features that need to be adopted. Agenda of the SGM

1. To discuss the report of the meetings of the Special Committee of BCCI held on 1st July 2017 and 8th July 2017 for implementation of the Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated July 18, 2016. It includes the following

a) Formal adoption of the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulation for the BCCI

b) Formal adoption of the new BCCI’s Conflict of Interest Rules

c) Appointment of Ombudsman

d) Formal adoption of new Fund Disbursement Policy.