BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary objects to appointment of new GM Priya Gupta over article on Deepika Padukone

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. (Source: PTI)

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary has raised objections against the appointment of the Board’s new General Manager (Marketing) Priya Gupta for her article on Deepika Padukone. Gupta, who used to work with The Times of India, had written an article in 2014 hitting out at the actress. In his email sent to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, and copied to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and other BCCI officials, Choudhary has made mention of another article that described Gupta’s take on the actress as ‘Slut-shaming Deepika Padukone’, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The controversy took place when The Times of India had tweeted a Deepika Padukone video with the caption: “OMG! Deepika Padukone’s cleavage show”. The actress had hit back by saying, “YES! I am a Woman. I have breasts AND a cleavage! You got a problem!!??”

Defending TOI, Gupta had written an article with the headline: “Dear Deepika, our point of view…” In this article, Gupta had criticised Deepika Padukone, calling her a hypocrite.

“What about all the times, and there have been many, when you have flaunted your body off screen — while dancing on stage, posing for magazine covers, or doing photo ops at movie promotional functions? What ‘role’ do you play there? So why the hypocrisy?” the article said.

Choudhary, in his mail, questioned the selection process and said that even a simple search on the internet revealed ‘the following stories mentioning the candidate selected for the post we are presently concerned with, regarding an article that the person authored, the content of which is for everyone to see’.

In her new role, Gupta will be paid Rs 1.65 crore per year by the BCCI.