BCCI row: Selection committee names Virat Kohli T20, ODI captain; MS Dhoni retained as keeper-batsman

It was the best possible team that was selected, says chief selector MSK Prasad.

Even as BCCI tussle continues, section committee has announced names of players of the team. Virat Kohli named as T20 and ODI captain. Speaking to media persons after the selection of the team, chief selector MSK Prasad said that while Yuvraj Singh has made comeback into the team. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had stepped down as captain of T20 and ODI teams has also been included. He also said that Yuvraj has made a comeback into the team due to his consistent performance in the domestic cricket which should be respected. MSK Prasad also said that it was the best possible team that was selected. Rishabh Pant is the new face, who has been included in the T20 format.

Team for 3 ODIs: Virat (C), MSD (wk), Rahul, Shikhar, Manish, Kedar, Yuvraj, Ajinkya, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Mishra, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Umesh

Team for 3 T20Is: Virat (Capt), MSD (wk), Mandeep, Rahul, Yuvraj, Raina, Rishabh, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Chahal, Manish, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Nehra