BCCI refuses to provide Sachin Tendulkar’s footage at discounted rate for biopic

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attends the trailer launch of his biopic “Sachin: A Billion Dreams,” in Mumbai. (AP)

When it comes to business, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not seem to be in the mood to loosen its rules, even when it comes to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian cricket board has turned down a request from ‘200 Not Out’, the production company, making the biopic of the legendary cricketer, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ who sought a discount for procuring video footages of his matches for the film. The movie, written and directed by James Erskine, is slated to be released next month. It captures Tendulkar’s cricket and personal life in substantial detail and therefore, the makers required clips from the cricketer’s great career. The board has, however, agreed to provide Tendulkar’s famous retirement speech at Wankhede Stadium on the last day of his career for free of charge to the production company, reports The Indian Express.

WATCH | Official trailer of ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

The BCCI has the copyright to all matches conducted under its banner. Thus, if anyone needs to use it for commercial purposes then they have to buy them from the cricket board for which it has created a rate-card. The footage is charged on ‘per seconds basis’ as well as the price depends upon the matches and their significance. Asked about the discount sought for the video clips, a top BCCI official told The Indian Express gave the example of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a movie based on the journey of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said when they did not give concession to Dhoni for his biopic then how can board change its rules for Tendulkar’s biopic.

WATCH | Sachin’s Cricket Wali Beat

Meanwhile, founder of ‘200 Not Out’ Ravi Bhagchandka said the negotiations with the BCCI are still on. In a statement, Bhagchandka, who is also a producer of the film, said ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is a non-fiction biographical film and for this, we have requested BCCI to consider revision of rates for the footage with the introduction of a new genre. The producer has already purchased the rights from Cricket South Africa, Cricket Australia and the ICC for the film.