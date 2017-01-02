Live Updates: BCCI president Anurag Thakur sacked by Supreme Court; Ajay Shirke also removed

SC said that Anurag Thakur should cease to exist from BCCI. (Reuters)

BCCI President Anurag Thakur has been removed by the Supreme Court, which said that he should cease to exist from the board. The apex court has also removed BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke. Track latest updates here:

12:02PM: SC says a committee of administrator will look after the affairs of BCCI.

12:00PM: Senior-most Vice President of BCCI will act as President and Joint Secy will act as Secy: SC

11:59AM: All office bearers of BCCI and state associations to give an undertaking to abide by recommendations of Lodha Committee.

11:57AM: All office bearers of BCCI & state associations who refuse to abide by recommendations of Lodha panel shall demit office forthwith: SC.

11:55AM: No one above 70 yrs, unsound mind, ministers, govt servants, convicted persons and those holding post for cumulative term of 9 yrs can be office bearer: SC

11:54AM: Next date of hearing in BCCI matter on January 19th

11:52AM: Anurag Thakur & Ajay Shirkey have borne consequences of BCCI not obeying SC orders: Justice Mukul Mudgal

This is what Justice Lodha had to say

#WATCH: Victory for cricket, administrators come & go but ultimately its for the game’s benefit says Justice Lodha on Thakur/Shirke removal pic.twitter.com/mmic3v09zx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

11:50AM: This will be very good for Indian sports and cricket in particular: Bishan Singh Bedi on Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke’s removal from BCCI

11:48AM: Order of Supreme court should work as a template for other sports organisations says Justice Lodha on removal of Anurag Thakur and Shirke

11:46AM: It is the victory for the game of cricket and it will flourish, administrators come and go but its for the benefit of the game: Justice Lodha

11:45AM: SC appoints Fali Nariman & senior SC lawyer Gopal Subramanium as Amicus Curiae to find out who would be the BCCI officials

11:44AM: One should understand once SC order has come,it has to be obeyed by all,majesty of law has worked: Justice Lodha on Thakur/Shirke removal

11:44AM: Bedi: this is a great news for Indian sports and cricketing community

11:43AM: Once committee’s reforms were accepted by SC in its 18 July order, it had to be implemented, this is logical consequence: Justice Lodha

11:42AM: SC says that the BCCI and state board officials failed to implement its orders to bring transparency and accountability in cricket body

11:42AM: This was to happen, and now this has happened. Had submitted 3 reports before Supreme court, even then it wasnt implemented: Justice Lodha

11:41AM: Supreme Court asked “why prosecution should not be initiated against him”?, also sought a reply from him (Anurag Thakur) in this regard

11:40AM: SC says as per July 18, 2016 order, these (Anurag Thakur & Ajay Shirke) 2 officials did not comply with its order and thereby been removed