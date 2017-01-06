BCCI meet to appoint Virat Kohli as ODI captain delayed?

Test captain Virat Kohli is likely to take over as the captain in ODI format. (PTI)

The Lodha panel has said that the selection committee meeting to select ODI squad for upcoming series against England as also appointing Virat Kohli as captain for the shorter format will go on the CEO of the board is empowered to hold it, a report by ‘India Today’ has said. Earlier in the day, old guard felt that the meeting was unauthorised.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had sacked the board president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke. It decided to initiate contempt proceedings against the former for impeding implementation of the apex court’s July 18 order which was aimed at reforming the board.

A bench headed by then Chief Justice TS Thakur had said that working of the board would be looked after by a Committee of Administrators (CoA) and requested senior advocate Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramaniam to help the court in selecting persons of impeccable integrity as CoA members.

The apex court also asked Thakur and Shirke to “forthwith cease and desist from” the board’s work and said that Thakur’s “own version is that he has been “rendered totally incapable and without any authority” to compel the members to comply with the orders of the court.

This, the bench had said, is “indicative of his having washed his hands of a duty and obligation to ensure compliance”. “…prima facie we are of the view that Thakur has made statements on affidavit before this court which are false to his knowledge.”