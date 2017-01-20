BCCI- Lodha panel case: SC to name new cricket body administrators on January 24

Members of the Lodha Committee. Source: PTI

Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi today asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision on the expulsion of the BCCI officials on the basis of Lodha committee recommendations. “Although BCCI is a private body but it partially affects the government too,” Rohatgi said while urging the apex court to reconsider its decision.

The supreme court has postponed the hearing to January 24, 2017. Earlier, amicus Curiae Gopal Subramanium had submitted names of nine candidates for the post of administrators in the BCCI in a sealed cover. Supreme Court will name the BCCI administrators on January 24 as an earlier order passed today stated that a person having a cumulative tenure of nine years in any state association and BCCI would stand disqualified from holding any position in the apex cricket body.